PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man is indicted in Plaquemines Parish following the death of a teenage girl.

On Wednesday, Franklin Melwin Senfles, 22, of Gretna was indicted for second degree murder for distributing drugs that contained fentanyl that caused the death of Hailey Deickman on May 14.

Deickman, 18, was set to graduate from Belle Chasse High School only 11 days later.

Senfles’ bond is set at $1,250,000. His arraignment is scheduled for July 26, 2021.