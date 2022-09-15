LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office after officers responded to a call from a local hospital reporting juvenile cruelty of a 4-year-old victim on July 25.

The child was apparently “hospitalized with life threatening injuries sustained from apparent child abuse,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Through further investigation, APSO was able to pinpoint Joseph as the person who severely beat the 4-year-old.

Fast-forward to last week and Joseph was indicted on “the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph remains behind bars in the Ascension Parish Jail.