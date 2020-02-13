Man in critical condition after leading deputies on chase, crashing suspected stolen vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La.– A man is in critical condition after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase and crashing, what investigators say, was a stolen vehicle in Baton Rouge.

Deputies say Davin Alexander, 27, will face theft and reckless operation charges when he is released from the hospital.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, on Old Hammond Highway.



Pictures courtesy of East Side Fire District

Investigators say Alexander stole a vehicle from the parking lot of the Target on Millerville Road before leading deputies on a chase.

Alexander crashed the vehicle, a 2017 Black Jaguar, at Old Hammond Hwy. and Hickory Creek Dr.

He was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a broken ankle.

Authorities say as a result of hitting multiple trees, the motor was thrown out of the vehicle and went through the front door of a nearby apartment, sending one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other female victims inside an apartment on Old Hammond Hwy. were also hurt from vehicle parts that landed in their living room.

Alexander is facing these charges:

LRS 14:67.26 – Theft of a Motor Vehicle

LRS 14:108.1C – Aggravated Flight from an Officer

LRS 14:99 – Reckless Operation

LRS 14:39 – Negligent Injuring

LRS 32:64 – General Speed Law

LRS 32:71 – Driving Left of Center

LRS 32:232 – Red Light

LRS 40:1060.13 – Possession of Legend Drug (2 counts)

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.