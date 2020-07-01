Man found asleep in Governor’s Mansion faces new attempted second-degree murder charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Reynard Green, the man Louisiana troopers found sleeping on a couch in the Governor’s Mansion in April of 2019, faces an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection with a June 2020 incident.

Green was traveling with another person in the 1900 block of Chestnut Drive Sunday, June 21, court records show.

After a brief verbal argument, the two exited the vehicle and engaged in a physical fight, records state.

As the other person attempted to flee the area, Green returned to the vehicle and drove after him, according to court records.

Court records say Green hit the other person then fled the scene.

Records dated June 23 had the other person listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Green’s arrest document states he told officers he was “drinking and angry” at the time of the incident.

In the earlier incident, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Louisiana State Police (LSP) officials took Green into custody after an alleged intrusion at the Governor’s Mansion.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux later said Green was found sleeping on a couch inside just before 6 a.m. and had broken an antique table.

Green was transported from the scene and later reportedly swung at an officer, striking him in the chest.

Green reportedly also struck another officer who attempted to shackle him. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected synthetic marijuana, according to arrest documents.

Green was charged with battery of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, simple criminal damage property, criminal trespass, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and possession of schedule 1 narcotics.

Prosecutors with East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office submitted a bill of information Saturday, Nov. 27, 2019, charging Green with a felony count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

A second bill of information for attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling was also filed Saturday, Nov. 27, 2019, in connection to an alleged attempted break-in hours earlier.

Documents show police were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Lakeridge Drive less than a mile away from the Governor’s Mansion on April 17, hours before Green was found in the Governor’s Mansion.

A resident at that location told police a female and male were attempting to enter her home. The resident told investigators that she advised the male and female to go across the street and informed them she would call the police.

Police say they later spoke with the accused female who told them she’d gotten lost with her boyfriend while looking for a hospital. She also said that her boyfriend left the area on foot, records state. The boyfriend was not located.

Later, on May 13, 2019, investigators claim they were contacted by the resident after she recognized Green on the news.

The resident provided additional details to investigators saying she, “heard someone at her back door and that is when she saw a black man pulling on her back door and pushing it with his body attempting to get inside,” records state.

The resident told investigators she watched the man for what felt like 2 minutes, according to records. She told investigators Green was the man attempting to enter her home, records show.

Green was charged with attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling in connection with that alleged intrusion, according to the warrant.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards gave only a brief statement when asked about the incident during a public appearance Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

“I’m not going to address any specific information relative to that,” said Edwards. “It’s still an open investigation the State Police is conducting, and I will just say that I appreciate all the work that they do to keep me and my family safe. At no time were we anything other than safe.”

The governor would not say whether he or the First Lady were at home at the time of the security breach, citing the ongoing state police investigation.

Hearings for both 2019 cases were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not been set for hearings in either case.

Green was given a $100,000 bail for the 2020 incident, court records show. He was also appointed a public defender.