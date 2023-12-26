MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from an Avoyelles Parish jail on Christmas Day.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the escapee as Joseph T. Ewing, 20, of Cottonport.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Corrections Chase Team and other local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapee, with tracking dogs on the ground in search of Ewing.

Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report Monday evening from DC-1 Corrections Staff of the escape of one offender from the jail in Marksville. Authorities said Ewing overpowered a correctional officer at a doorway where the officer was entering the jail. The investigation and search are ongoing.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks anyone with information or observing suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. He also advises people in the area to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

