Man drowns after saving grandson from Grand Isle waters

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A man drowned saving his grandson in Grand Isle Wendesday night.

According to Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry, Christopher Boudreaux jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 10 to save his 6-year-old grandson.

Police say he saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under. His body was recovered 45 minutes later, about 500-600 yards east of where he was last seen.

According to Landry, the conditions weren’t particularly rough, but there did seem to be a swift current to the east.

Landry said this is the sixth drowning death in Grand Isle so far this season.

