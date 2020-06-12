Man drowns after saving grandson from Grand Isle waters

Police say Christopher Boudreaux saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A man drowned saving his grandson in Grand Isle Wendesday night.

According to Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry, Christopher Boudreaux jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 10 to save his 6-year-old grandson.

Police say he saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under. His body was recovered 45 minutes later, about 500-600 yards east of where he was last seen.

According to Landry, the conditions weren’t particularly rough, but there did seem to be a swift current to the east.

Landry said this is the sixth drowning death in Grand Isle so far this season.