Man distracts clerk while other man shoves booze into his pants

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing a bottle of alcohol from a north Bossier convenience store.

The theft happened around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Circle K in the 5300 block of Airline Dr.

Two men entered the store. Surveillance video showed one man remove the security cap from a bottle of whiskey and then place it into his pants while the other man stayed near the counter and distracted the clerk.

The men walked out of the store without paying for the alcohol and then left in a white or silver four-door car.

One of the men was described as a black male wearing a blue tracksuit top/hoodie with a white stripe on the sleeves.

The second man was described as a white male wearing a Rebel flag jacket, Nike hoodie, red beanie hat, white pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of these men is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.