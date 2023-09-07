BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY)– State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Singer that claimed the life of a male resident.

SFM responded to a call around 5 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire located in the 200 block of Frank Burgess Road. A neighbor had attempted to rescue the sole occupant of the home, but had been unsuccessful, according to the SFM. Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the home’s living room later on.

SFM said, although official identification and cause of death are pending, the victim is believed to be the 66-year-old homeowner.

Deputies said the fire began in the living room area of the home, but currently, they have been unable to rule out the possibility of electrical malfunction related to improper wiring as a possible contributing factor to the cause of the fire. There were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to SFM.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be shared when made available.