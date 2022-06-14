BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville died yesterday afternoon from severe injuries after being struck by a 2023 Freightliner Tractor on June 4.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, the roof rack on Nunez’s car broke while he was traveling westbound on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Nunez was trying to retrieve his things from the lane of travel at the same time that the Freightliner was coming towards him. Nunez was severely injured, and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The tractor driver was properly restrained and not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.