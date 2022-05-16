VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — Louisiana authorities conducted a sting on a man who was trying to meet a minor for sex.

Earlier in May, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Unit began an investigation into an adult male, who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. The male immediately began conversations requesting sexually explicit photos, attempting to set up a date, and planning a time to meet.

Chase Jordan

According to authorities, the male sent the minor numerous photos and videos of himself. , During the investigation, detectives identified the male as 37-year-old Chase Jordan by his social media account.

On Sunday, the suspect allegedly contacted the minor and made plans to meet with the minor for sexual purposes. After driving from Jackson, Miss. to meet the minor, Jordan was met by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies in Vidalia, La. instead.

Jordan was arrested and taken into custody. He is charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.