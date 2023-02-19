NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Kentucky man has pled guilty after being caught trafficking meth to Louisiana.

Walter Alvarez Tirado, 33, of Madisonville, Kentucky, pled guilty on Feb. 16, to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

On Oct. 6, 2021, Triado traveled from Kentucky toward New Orleans to deliver 50 pounds of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

While on the way to New Orleans, Tirado was pulled over in Pearl River. Law enforcement then searched his luggage and discovered 50 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tirado faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life imprisonment and at least five years of supervised release.

He also faces a fine of up to $10,000,000.

This case was investigated by the DEA and the Louisiana State Police. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Benjamin Myers.