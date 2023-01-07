HAMMOND, LA. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding and identifying the man they say burglarized a Hammond business Thursday.

Deputies say they responded to a burglary call at the Subway on University Avenue. Surveillance video caught a man using a small hatchet to gain entrance to the building. He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.

The man is described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a face mask. Deputies say the man is probably linked to another burglary that night at the Subway on Airport Road in Hammond.

Chief Travis asks anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, to call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.