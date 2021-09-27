Man behind bars after woman dies, LSP Trooper injured in separate shootings over the weekend

SCHRIEVER, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested over the weekend after his involvement in two separate shootings in which a woman died and a Louisiana State Police Trooper was injured, according to LSP.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

TPSO says, “Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Bull Run Rd. in reference to two subjects being shot.”

The Louisiana State Police joined deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at the shooting scene.

An investigation ensued during which “It was learned that Patrick Waddle, 38, arrived at the residence and began shooting from outside the residence.”

The bullets hit a man and a woman.

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

The female shooting victim has been identified as 51-year-old Lisa Eschete.

Eschete passed away at the hospital “from the injuries sustained during the shooting.”

There is no word on the condition of the male shooting victim.

TPSO confirms that the shooter in this case knew both victims.

The search for the shooting suspect continued and law enforcement located Patrick Waddle “entering the wooded area off Bull Run Rd.”

While trying to take the suspect into custody, Waddle allegedly shot at Louisiana State Police Troopers.

One trooper was hit and Waddle was eventually apprehended around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The condition of the LSP Trooper is unknown at this time.

These members of law enforcement assisted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Louisiana State Police

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s

Houma Police Department

Thibodaux Police Department

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Waddle is currently in the Terrebonne Parish Jail facing these charges:

One count of First Degree Murder

One count of Attempted First Degree Murder

Waddle’s bond is set at $4 million.