RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – Wilder Garcia, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, after being found in a motel in Raceland with a 14-year-old girl. The teen girl from Virginia was reported missing on July 8.

Garcia and the teen had been communicating via Facebook messenger before leaving Virginia together.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teen allegedly called her mother, telling her she was okay and with Garcia. Investigators were able to pinpoint her cell phone location to track she and Garcia’s location to the motel.

Garcia is accused of having sex with the teen as well as facing the following charges:

Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

He is being held in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a bail of $151,000.