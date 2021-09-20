Man arrested in Louisiana after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend and threatening to “kill her and dump her body on some dead-end street”

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman escaped through a window of a vehicle and notified the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that she had been a kidnapping victim.

The suspect in this case is Jay Langford, of Florida and his girlfriend says that Langford was going to “kill her and dump her body on some dead-end street.”

The call came into deputies on Sunday afternoon from a witness.

That witness stated that she saw “a woman who appeared to be in distress, riding in the backseat of a vehicle, which was traveling on Highway 190 in Covington.”

The alleged kidnapping victim called soon after and provided details about their journey from Largo, Florida to Covington, Louisiana.

The victim is providing this timeline of events to authorities:

Kidnapped from her home in Florida on September 11

Arrived in Covington on September 12

Began beating and threatening her on September 18

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, “While en route to the residence Sunday afternoon, deputies observed Langford driving on Highway 1078.”

Langford tried to drive away quickly after seeing an STPSO patrol car.

A short pursuit ensued but Langford was eventually apprehended and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Langford is facing these charges: