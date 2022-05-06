HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Police have identified the man suspected of the abduction and sexual assault that occurred at Southeastern University on Thursday morning.

On Friday morning, a representative with the university confirmed that 19-year-old Demetris Harris had been arrested in connection to the attack on campus.

Harris was taken into custody at an apartment complex off Highway 51 by authorities with Southeastern Police, Hammond PD, and the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Harris is from Jackson, Miss., and is not a student at the university.

The crime happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of North Oak and Dakota streets when a female student was abducted at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted. The victim is a student at the university.

The investigation included looking at surveillance footage and reviewing tips from the community. During the attack, the suspect demanded the victim’s phone number, which led to police later texting the suspect to surrender.

Police arrested Harris within hours of the attack.

The incident remains under investigation by campus police. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact lead investigator Mike Aleman at 985-549-2222.