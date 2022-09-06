LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested on September 3 for alleged third degree rape, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

Jose Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles was arrested after a local hospital made a call to CPSO regarding a a rape that had occurred earlier that day, stated police.

CPSO arrested Barahona after speaking with him, and he was booked into Calcasieu Correction Center.

His bond was set at $750,000, according to the report.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.