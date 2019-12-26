Live Now
Man arrested for fifth DWI after causing crash, according to LSP

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested 35-year-old Robert Miller of Slaughter for fifth offense DWI after, they say, he caused a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers say they were notified of a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 983 south of LA Hwy 985 around 8:30 pm on Christmas Eve.

Investigators believe Miller was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 983 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, when he ran off the roadway to the right and overturned in a nearby Sugarcane field.

When troopers made contact with Miller, they say they suspected he was impaired.

Miller was placed under arrest for DWI (5th offense), No Driver’s License, and Careless operation.

With the holiday season upon us, Troopers will have an increased focus on locating impaired motorists. Motorists are urged to dial *LSP (*577) if they observe other motorists operating in an unsafe manner – especially those who appear to be driving under the influence.

