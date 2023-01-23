PORT SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division agents in Port Sulphur for alleged oyster violations on Jan. 13.

Jeremiah Phillips, 42, was arrested for his fifth offense of taking oysters from a polluted area, second offence of fishing under while under license revocation for unpaid civil restitution, intentional concealment of fish, and fishing without basic season and saltwater fishing licenses.

Agents were patrolling near Port Sulphur when they witnessed Phillips harvesting oysters from a closed area that was deemed polluted by the Louisiana Department of Health.

After Phillips realized he was being watched, he dumped the oysters over the side of his boat.

Phillips was taken to jail since it was his fifth offense, he was arrested and booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail.

According to the release, “Taking oysters from a polluted area and intentional concealment of illegal fish each carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Since it is his fifth offense of taking oysters from a polluted area, the court shall require Phillips, for ten years after the date of such conviction, to harvest only from a vessel that employs a vessel monitoring system. Phillips’ oyster harvester license also shall be revoked and no new license shall be issued for 10 years from the date of the conviction. In addition, Phillips shall be sentenced to perform up to 120 hours of community service.”