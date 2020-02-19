Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man arrested for allegedly killing his ‘mentally handicap’ son with a mop

Louisiana

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars for allegedly killing his son with a wooden mop. Authorities say it appeared like he tried to cover up the crime.

Ellsworth Hull

77-year-old Ellsworth Hull reportedly lived with his mentally handicap son.

Baton Rouge Police say they found 40-year-old Derrick Christophe’s body in the bathtub with severe bruises and cuts. Coroner investigators told BRPD they estimated Christophe had been dead for 12 hours.  

Court documents say empty bleach bottles were found at the home and it appeared the scene had been cleaned.

Police say Hull admitted to getting had a similar fight last week but this time his son wasn’t “coming too like he normally does.” Hull said his son grabbed him and he responded by hitting him with a wooden stick. 

An autopsy determined Christophe’s cause of death was due to internal bleeding in the arm and back due to multiple blunt force injuries. 

He was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar