Man arrested after tackling elderly woman, stealing her purse

Louisiana
Morgan City Police arrested 29-year-old Blaine Ledet, after they say he tackled an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse.

Officers were called out to investigate the purse snatching. They say when they got there, they learned from witnesses that as Ledet ran away, a good samaritan was able to tackle and detain him until officers arrived.

During his arrest, officers say they found marijuana in his possession and he appeared intoxicated.

Ledet was arrested and booked into the Morgan City jail. He faces charges of:

  • Second Degree Robbery
  • Perpetration or Attempted Perpetration of Certain Crimes of Violence Against A Person 65 Years or Older
  • Possession of Marijuana (1st Offense)
  • Disturbing the Peace Intoxicated

