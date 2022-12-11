SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man was arrested earlier this week after a gunshot was fired into a home.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Jacob W. Jones, 26, of Sulphur, was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated damage to property, simple escape, and resisting an officer.

CPSO said that deputies were dispatched to a home on Alvin Road in Sulphur around 11 p.m. on Dec. 5 in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

When deputies arrived, they located a bullet hole in the window of one homeowner in the area and damage in the home from a projectile, CPSO said.

Deputies then canvassed the area and saw Jones leaving his garage. CPSO said that deputies also saw a firearm laying on the ground in the garage.

Deputies then made contact with Jones, who allegedly began to resist deputies, and placed him in a CPSO transport van. Jones then told CPSO that he had fired several rounds outside his home while trying to protect his property from an unknown person in his backyard.

CPSO also said that while Jones was in the van, he was able to slip off his handcuffs and resisted officers when they tried to handcuff him again.

Following a search of Jones’ home, deputies located a .300 caliber assault rifle and several spent .300 caliber shell castings outside the residence.

His bond is set at $102,500.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.