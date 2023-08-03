JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is in custody accused of battery after an encounter with a flight attendant at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the plane was on the ground around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2. That’s when deputies say 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery injured himself with a sharp object.
Deputies added after hurting himself, Mongomery grabbed a flight attendant. The woman suffered two cuts, possibly caused by the same sharp object. She was treated on the scene.
Officials report Montgomery was overpowered by several passengers and held down until police arrived.
Montgomery was treated at a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been booked into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s where he will face charges of:
- aggravated battery
- disturbing the peace
- simple battery
Latest Stories
- Man arrested after incident involving flight attendant at Louis Armstrong airport
- LEDs that offer the same glow as banned incandescent bulbs
- Uninsured rate hits record low, just as millions start losing Medicaid coverage
- How to get hundreds of hummingbirds in your yard
- VIDEO: School bus crashes into Chicago home