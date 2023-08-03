JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is in custody accused of battery after an encounter with a flight attendant at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the plane was on the ground around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2. That’s when deputies say 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery injured himself with a sharp object.

Deputies added after hurting himself, Mongomery grabbed a flight attendant. The woman suffered two cuts, possibly caused by the same sharp object. She was treated on the scene.

Officials report Montgomery was overpowered by several passengers and held down until police arrived.

Montgomery was treated at a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been booked into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s where he will face charges of:

aggravated battery

disturbing the peace

simple battery

Latest Stories