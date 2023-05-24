KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police arrested a man after an ice cream truck crashed into an apartment, leaving a 12-year-old boy critically injured.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department (KPD) said the crash happened in the 300 block of Clemson Place on Saturday, May 20.

Initially, investigators said the driver may have suffered from a medical event at the time of the crash.

He suffered minor injuries, was taken to a hospital and later released.

KPD officials said the boy, who was in the apartment at the time, also suffered injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Investigators said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Kenner police charged the driver, 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor, with negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

KPD officials said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash can call the Kenner Police Department at (504)-712-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

