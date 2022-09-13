ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WGNO) — After a 9-hour standoff, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was accused of multiple charges on Monday evening. According to deputies, Quinton Richard, 48, was accused of resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and three counts of failure to appear in court.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday evening, around 5 p.m., deputies were called in to assist a local bail bondsman who was attempting to arrest Richard on a warrant. Deputies say that he did not comply and allegedly pulled a gun on the bail bondsman before arming himself with multiple firearms and barricading himself inside his home on Barque Place in Abita Springs.

Deputies said that Richard refused to exit the residence, and the STPSO SWAT team was called in to help. The standoff lasted through the night into Tuesday morning. It wasn’t until around 2:30 a.m. when the SWAT team used a camera system inside the home and saw that Richard apparently fell asleep. Law enforcement entered the residence while he was asleep and took Richard into custody without incident.

“We understand that many people were temporarily inconvenienced last night. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience as we worked to ensure the safety of all residents,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “As always, the safety of our residents is our top priority, and I am pleased the deputies on scene and the members of our SWAT team were able to take the suspect into custody safely and without any injury to him, any neighbors or our deputies.”

Richard was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, where he will be booked on the following: