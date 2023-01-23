All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, Monroe Police were called to Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised authorities that 32-year-old Jessica Cahill allegedly stabbed a male victim with a kitchen knife.

According to the witness, the victim and Cahill were in a physical altercation due to the victim having another woman’s name tattooed on his body. Officers also learned that the witness attempted to break up the altercation, which led to Cahill attempting to stab the witness in the torso.

Officers made contact with the victim and he advised police that he was not stabbed by Cahill. While officers were speaking to witnesses at the medical center, Cahill was seen driving by the hospital.

Monroe Police went on to initiate a traffic stop on Cahill’s vehicle at the intersection of Malvern Street and South Grand Street. Cahill was placed in handcuffs and her vehicle was searched by police. According to authorities, they discovered a kitchen knife in the car.

Cahill was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where she was charged with Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery and Aggravated Assault. Her bond was set at $10,000.