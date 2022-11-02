Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 23, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male who allegedly initiated contact with what he believed to be an underage minor for sexual purposes. According to officials, the suspect engaged in sexual dialogue, sent sexual photos of himself, and attempted to travel to meet the minor during the conversations.

After deputies identified the suspect as 30-year-old Justin E. Rachal of Deville, La., arrest warrants were obtained and he was taken into custody by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

He was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.