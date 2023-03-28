COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of the brutal murder of a North Shore priest and his assistant appeared in court for the first time in the case on Tuesday.
At an arraignment, 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the deaths of Fr. Otis Young and caretaker Ruth Prats after their bodies were found “burned beyond recognition” in late November.
Tyson has previously served a 40-year sentence for forcible rape, a 40-year sentence for armed robbery, and a 30-year sentence for aggravated burglary, all to run concurrently. Earlier this month, he was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.
Related Stories
Latest Stories
- Terminally ill woman passes away, family asks for help with funeral
- 85-cent Blizzards at Dairy Queen? Here’s how to get ’em
- Liz Cheney: ‘Need to spend less time banning books,’ more time stopping ‘horrific gun violence’
- Karine Jean-Pierre talks ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and why she might not catch an impression of herself
- How does Apple Pay Later work?