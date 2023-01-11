LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning.

Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the news release from the District Attorney’s Office, “Theriot will serve five life sentences but will not receive the death penalty.”

“As in any decision made when resolving a case, consideration is given to the victims and their

families, the community, and the legal and factual posture of the case in its entirety. The victims’

families have agreed with the defendant’s plea and sentence. We appreciate their patience and

cooperation. Mr. Theriot will spend the remainder of his life in prison. Our office has reviewed

numerous and extensive psychological records of the defendant setting out a very documented

history of his mental illness. Seeking the death penalty, although factually warranted, would lead

to protracted and likely never ending litigation for the victims’ families to endure. After much

review, discussion, and consideration, we felt this was the best outcome.” District Attorney Scott Perrilloux

In January 2019, Theriot shot his girlfriend, Summer Ernest; her father, Billy Earnest; and his girlfriend’s Tanner Earnest, in Walker before driving to Ascension Parish in Billy Earnest’s stolen vehicle.

There, he reportedly killed his father and stepmother, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, of Gonzales.

He fled the state and was arrested in a Virginia county where he had family ties.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the shooting victims as Summer Ernest, 20, Billy Ernest, 43, and Tanner Ernest, 18. The victims killed in Gonzales were identified by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as Elizabeth Theriot and her husband Keith Theriot, both 50.

Following a grand jury indictment, the state initially sought the death penalty.

Theriot is being transferred to Ascension Parish for another court appearance.

This is a developing story.