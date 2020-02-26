Live Now
Man accused of hiding evidence in shooting at wedding party

Louisiana

by: Associated Press

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been accused of lying to officers who questioned him in a fatal shooting at his wedding after-party.

News outlets report Christopher Sterling bonded out of jail Wednesday morning after his arrest Tuesday.

Police say Sterling’s best man was fatally shot at the party in January 2018 which was held at a detail shop that Sterling partly owned.

Sterling reportedly told police he didn’t witness the shooting and surveillance cameras at the business weren’t working.

Police say they later learned cameras were working and Sterling allegedly removed the digital video recorder box attached to the system.

