BOUTTE, La. (BRPROUD) – An employee at a Burger King in St. Charles Parish was almost run over after a customer caused a disturbance in the drive-thru window, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO).

The SCPSO was called to a Burger King on Highway 90 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

The initial investigation centered around “a report of a male subject causing a disturbance through the drive-thru window,” according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found that cash register had been damaged before the suspect returned to a pickup truck which is pictured below.

SCPSO needs your help identifying and or finding the person responsible for almost running over a female employee.

Image by St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

The pickup truck is described as:

Red or maroon Dodge Ram

Possibly a 2015 model

Has tinted windows

SCPSO said as the male subject was leaving the parking lot, he attempted to hit a female employee with his pickup truck.

The employee was not struck and there were no reported injuries related to this incident.

The suspect left the scene and now investigators are asking for the public’s help with this case.

“The male subject is described as a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his face,” according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Burger King is located at 14157 Highway 90.

If you know who this person is or where they are located, please call Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135 or abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org.



