BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. of Baton Rouge Police Department and Curtis Richardson, a man who was protecting his stepdaughter in a domestic violence dispute, were shot and killed on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Corporal Derrick Maglone was injured in that same shooting.

Ronnie Kato, the man accused of killing the Lt. Hutto and Richardson, pled guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the shooting on Nov. 16.

Kato will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The sentences dolled out against Kato are provided below:

First-degree murder: Life in Prison

Manslaughter: 40 years

Attempted first-degree murder: 50 years

District Attorney Hillar C. Moore, III released this statement about what happened in this case: