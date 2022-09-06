LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.

Acadia and Vermilion Parishes are currently experiencing major power outages.

Multiple providers are experiencing outages as of right now.

According to Mary Laurent from SLEMCO, the transmission wires are currently down. The problem area has been identified and a crew is currently working on fixing the issue.

The current number of SLEMCO outages are:

Acadia- 1243

Vermilion- 1699

Updates will be posted once released.