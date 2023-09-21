LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A maintenance employee from Sulphur was arrested multiple times this week in connection with a theft investigation.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a theft complaint in the 5800 block of Gray Market Drive on July 3. Authorities spoke with the victim’s son and discovered jewelry was missing from her home.

Police were then able to link two other similar cases that had happened at the same location. John Leslie Sons, 70, of Sulphur, a maintenance employee with access to residential areas was identified and arrested. LCPD said police linked the suspect to several recently pawned jewelry and equipment items at pawnshops in the areas of Orange, Vidor and Beaumont, Texas.

Authorities first arrested Sons Monday, Sept. 15, and he was charged with one count of theft between $5,000, but less than $25,000. The bond was set at $15,000. He later bonded out, according to LCPD.

Sons was arrested again on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and was charged with an additional count of theft between $5,000, but less than $25,000.

The bond is currently set at $17,500.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Farquhar by calling (337) 491-1311.