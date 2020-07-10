Main Street Recovery website goes live — See if your business is eligible for a grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — While businesses won’t be able to apply for grants through Louisiana’s Main Street Recovery program until July 28, the program’s website is live now and includes an eligibility quiz.

The quiz, according to State Treasurer John Schroder, will tell business owners if they qualify for up to $15,000 in grant money through the website.

“In just a few weeks, businesses can start applying for money to help cover COVID 19-related expenses. We expect this money to go fast so you need to be ready to apply,” said Schroder in a press release. “The new website contains key information and answers commonly asked questions. You can take a simple quiz to find out if your business may be eligible. This is a great resource.”

Act 311 set aside $275 million for the Main Street Recovery Program. For the first 21 days, grants will be given to businesses who didn’t receive federal assistance or insurance payments. Within 60 days, the program plans to award $40 million to businesses owned by veterans, minorities and women.

By visiting the website now, business owners can find out what they need to apply when the application process opens up on July 28.