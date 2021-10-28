LWC works to remove barriers for young people in need

BATON ROUGE, LA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) received a waiver to expand access to resources aimed to help young people overcome barriers, according to a news release.

The United States Department of Labor granted the waiver due to educational and employment impacted because of the pandemic and the hurricanes that have impacted the state of Louisiana. Funds will be split among students enrolled in school along with young people who are not.

Before, 75 percent of the money went to students who were not enrolled in school. The additional funding made available will increase the American Job Center’s ability to design and deliver a meaningful career pathway to all youth.

“This gives Louisiana a chance to help young people facing barriers before it affects the completion of their credential and/or educational attainment,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates. “This funding will allow American Job Centers across the state to bring more young people into the program and get the help they need sooner than before.”

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is an agency of state government that administers programs designed to enhance workforce growth and provide family-sustaining jobs for Louisiana residents. The commission monitors employment, administers unemployment compensation and tax funds, provides training resources for employers and employees, and oversees worker compensation benefits. The agency also gathers and supplies information on the labor market and occupational sectors in Louisiana.

The program helps these eligible youth and young adults with work experience, financial literacy, personal and professional development, or just getting a high school diploma. It will also give local American Job Centers increased flexibility to develop unique, area-specific solutions to improve service to young people, enhancing their career choices and further improving their ability to obtain living-wage employment and occupations.