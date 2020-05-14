Louisiana Workforce Commission sees drop in unemployment insurance claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (From the Louisiana Workforce Commission)– The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending May 9, 2020, dropped to 40,125 from the week ending May 2, 2020 total of 50,941.

For a comparison, during the week ending May 11, 2019, 2,028 initial claims were filed, the commission said.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 62,283 from the previous week’s average of 72,165.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending May 9, 2020 increased to 325,136 from the week ending May 2, 2020 total of 310,013.

The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,409 for the week ending May 11, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 295,526 from the previous week’s average of 268,625.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says it has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims.

This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

View initial claims by industry and by parish here.