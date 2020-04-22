Louisiana pays more than $560M in unemployment benefits, changes to weekly certification filing start Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – As of Wednesday, April 22, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) says it has paid out $561,358,411 in unemployment benefits to more than 302,000 Louisiana residents whose job was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

For comparison, in 2019, LWC paid out $151,781,786 for 103,000 claims.

On April 13, Louisiana became one of two states to pay out Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), paving the way for 1099 and self-employed people to get both PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)/$600 weekly benefits.

Since then, LWC has paid out $507,106,898.

“We are continuing to work around the clock to make sure each and every citizen receive all benefits for which they are eligible,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “The processing of large payment files and on-going programming is part of our continuing efforts to meet the historical demand for benefits, but people are receiving benefits. The LWC will never stop working to improve our systems to make filing as easy as possible.”

The LWC says it’s aware of issues involving weekly re-certifications so starting Sunday, April 26, individuals will be able to file their weekly certifications based on the last digit of their Social Security Number.

Sunday: 0 to 3

Monday: 4 to 6

Tuesday: 7 to 9

All accepted: Wednesday through Saturday

LWC says it is also adding another server to its network in order to handle more online volume. The LWC says all individuals will receive the payments they are entitled to retroactive to April 4 and for any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic.