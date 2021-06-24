LWC launches “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a campaign to get people back to work as the state’s recovery from COVID-19 is in full swing.

The LWC is partnering with employers across the state to reenergize the workforce as the number of Louisianans vaccinated against the Coronavirus continues to grow — it’s now at 1.5 million.

The enhancement of unemployment benefits that existed because of the pandemic will soon come to an end, and the LWC is reprioritizing its mission of putting Louisianans to work.

LWC noticed a drastic shift in how it does business when the pandemic began, and our focus became more about helping people get the benefits they need and less about our core mission of putting people to work. Nearly a year and a half later, enhanced unemployment benefits are coming to an end, employers are searching for reliable employees, and job seekers are desperate to find family-sustaining careers

The goal of the campaign is to help Louisiana’s economy rebound by connecting job-seekers with the careers they need to provide for themselves and their families. The LWC says that there are thousands of opportunities out there for all kinds of industries, and that the sooner they can help people get back to work, the sooner the state can recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We are so much more than just the agency that handles unemployment,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “We put people to work. That’s our mission, and it always has been. We have countless tools out there to help job seekers get back into the workforce.”

“Louisiana is resilient,” said Cates. “We know that with so many good jobs available right now it’s the perfect

time to restart or even change your career.”

Job seekers can get assistance at any of the LWC’s 62 local offices statewide. They can also find information

about upcoming job fairs, on-the-job training programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and numerous other LWC services by visiting their website.

Some of the employers partnering with LWC on this campaign include Acadian Ambulance, RoyOMartin, IBM, and more to come. The campaign will culminate with a statewide in-person job fair on August 4, 2021. There will be more details on that when the date is closer.