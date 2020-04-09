LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending April 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Workforce Commission)– The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 4, 2020 rose to 102,172 from the week ending March 28, 2020 total of 97,400.

For a comparison, during the week ending April 6, 2019, 1,656 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 68,566 from the previous week’s average of 43,448.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending April 4, 2020 increased to 120,744 from the week ending March 28, 2020 total of 58,027.

The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,668 for the week ending April 6, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 51,725 from the previous week’s average of 25,089.



“The Louisiana Workforce Commission has tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services,” the agency said.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Please click here to view initial claims by industry and by parish.