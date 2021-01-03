Luke Letlow: Family and Friends say goodbye to the Congressman-elect, one day before he was to be sworn in office

A memorial service was held in North Louisiana Saturday for Congressman-elect Luke Letlow who died on December 29 following complications from COVID-19.

Those who I talked with today say Letlow’s funeral made his death all –too –real.

While many said their goodbyes, they won’t be forgetting the impact he made–whether they met him once or considered him a good friend.

“This guy was someone who was loved because he was unapologetically authentic.”

Almost a month ago, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow won the runoff election for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district.

But Saturday, the day before he would have been sworn into office, his family, friends and loved ones said their final goodbyes at his funeral in Monroe.

“Today is really a bitter sweet moment. I know Luke is a christian so I know he is sitting with God today, so that’s the sweet part. It’s bitter that he is gone from our lives.”

Hardworker, selfless and loving- these are many of the words elected officials are using to describe who Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was.

“Every time I ever had a call with Luke, if he didn’t have an answer, he would find someone that would. His work ethic was exemplary and he truly just wanted to help.”

“If you talked with him face to face or got to visit with him, he was very kind hearted, he had an open ear and I guess those are some of the attributes I would say really echo with me is that he never said no.”

While Letlow didn’t come from a political dynasty, his friends say Louisiana would have been lucky to have someone like Luke serving our communities.



