Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

by: Jenn Hensley

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41-years-old.

We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.

This is a developing story.

