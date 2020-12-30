Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41-years-old.

We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.

It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020

This is a developing story.