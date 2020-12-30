Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41-years-old.
We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.
It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020
This is a developing story.
.@LukeLetlow led an honorable life in public service to our State and our Nation. Luke was a true statesman committed to making Louisiana better. Luke’s death is a great tragedy, and Sharon’s and my prayers are with Julia and the kids.— Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) December 30, 2020