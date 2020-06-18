LSU’s Garza overslept “The Call” from the MLB

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU catcher and designated hitter Saul Garza woke up to multiple missed calls Sunday morning. One phone call in particular would change his life.

The Texas native decided to forgo his senior season at LSU and ended up signing with the Kansas City Royals as an undrafted free agent.

“I just felt extremely comfortable with Kansas City, the relationships with the front office just kind of like the way they reached out to me and the way they made me feel like a family,” said Garza.

In 2019, the Royals drafted Garza in the 32nd round but the slugger decided to return to Baton Rouge for his second season in the purple and gold.

For more on this story, click the video provided.