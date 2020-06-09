LSU, West Monroe teen who used slur issue statements about video

On June 5, actress and author Skai Jackson shared a video of a young white man either yelling racial slurs or with a voice over or voice filter. She said he is a West Monroe teen set to enter Louisiana State University and encouraged people to contact LSU.

The university responded to several people sharing the video since then.

Drew Dollar, 19, of West Monroe, responded with an apology video in a now private or deleted Instagram group for West Monroe High School students that was published before Jackson issued her tweet.

On June 8, Gov. John Bel Edwards was asked about the video during a news conference to give an updated on the state’s work to subdue coronavirus.

“Those comments are vile and disgusting and have really no place in our society today. I would encourage people to reject out of hand that kind of racism and bigotry and prejudice,” he said.

The governor didn’t give many details about the incident because he was unclear about the student’s status. He said LSU administration are planning the next steps from here.

A national college counseling service says university responses to videos and comments like these have become more common in light of national protests following George Floyd’s death.

Jackson, who was included in Time’s list of Most Influential Teens in 2016, put out a request on June 3 for anyone who knows of a racist to send her information to post. In response, she received at least one video that spliced together the controversial footage of the teen using a slur and his later apology video.

At 2:11 p.m. June 5, Jackson tweeted a video with the caption “this is Drew Dollar he lives in West Monroe, Louisiana and will be attending LSU in the fall. he wants to be in the medical field ! His Instagram is drewdollar7 ! Call and email his school.. someone like him shouldn’t be able to attend college.”

The three-second clip has the audio “N—–s. I hate n—–s.” As of 6:15 p.m. June 8, the clip had 537,500 views.

The images match photos of Andrew Freeman Dollar submitted to The News-Starduring his time at West Monroe High School. He graduated this year.

The News-Star attempted to reach out to the Dollar family for comment via a third party mediator but has not yet received a response.

A separate video posted from the drewdollar7 personal Instagram account to wmhsshaderoom, a now private or deleted Instagram group, was copied and shared on Twitter at 2:11 p.m. June 4, Dollar can be seen saying:

“Um. F—. I can’t do nothing about it. I can’t do nothing about it. I mean, if you actually like knew me knew me, you’d know that’s not actually what I, like, think. It’s literally just like a meme, which is obviously bad. I know that. But, yeah, you’re right. I can’t deny it. Just please have some mercy, yeah, please -“

That video starts with the clip of him using the slur, has his subsequent statement in the middle and ends with the video of him using the slur again. It was published in response to Jackson’s June 3 request for data on racists. As of 6:15 p.m. June 8, it had 1,400 views.

Jackson’s tweet spurred thousands to discuss the clip. Many people contacted LSU about the incoming freshman on social media and by calling or emailing directly.

At least two people started petitions on change.org to attempt to sway LSU. Ian Sager’s collected 4,936 signatures in about 20 hours. Charlotte Conrad collected 25 signatures in about 22 hours. (Petitions on the site don’t have any legal effect.)

LSU responded to several tweets about Dollar with the text:

To be clear, we at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks. As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on our ability to take action in response to free speech. More: lsu.edu/together/

The website includes the university’s full statement regarding derogatory and racist speech was issued May 31 and is as follows:

“In recent days, we have been made aware of derogatory and racist social media posts by current students, incoming freshman or other members of the campus community. “To be clear, we at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks. As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on our ability to take action in response to free speech. That means the freedoms that allow for the current meaningful and poignant protest also protect speech that we may find repulsive and offensive. “But just because people have the right to say something doesn’t mean they should. Racist statements are hateful, inflammatory and harmful to everyone. They only serve to tear down the bridges that the overwhelming majority of us in society want to build. “Although we can’t comment on individual complaints, let it be known that conduct by a member of the LSU community that is found in violation of our policies will be addressed. Let it also be known that LSU denounces racist speech. We stand together for equality and justice, and we condemn racism in any form.

On June 4, LSU’s student newspaper, Reveille (https://bit.ly/2XJlBSx), reported that a student’s sorority removed her after she used a racial slur along with two other women in a video circulated online.

As part of that story, a university spokesman said LSU can’t comment on individual disciplinary actions.

Arun Ponnusamy, chief academic officer for Collegewise, said there has been a definite shift this summer. That includes heightened sensitivity to this kind of behavior. Adults are less likely to say “‘That’s why you go to college, to kind of learn how to be responsible around people who aren’t just like you.”

Collegewise is a paid service that directs high school students through the college admissions process.

“I think we’re in a world now where there’s more conversation taking place around these issues of race,” Ponnusamy said. “So colleges and universities are communities, and they want to know that they’re going to to have good citizens. And I think when you see that lack of immaturity or the value that some of these students would bring, there’s concern as to whether they could be good citizens in the community.”

Colleges have been dealing with racial issues on a macro level for many years, he said. but the shift in focus to a student-by-student consideration of comments or behavior patterns is new territory. Large organizations don’t want to deal with concerted protests about specific incoming freshmen or other individuals.

Private institutions, he said, have immediately distanced themselves from the controversial comments. Public schools, however, have different First Amendment constraints.

He said there are likely dozens of situations similar to Dollar’s playing out across the country, and he expects the trend to continue through the summer as other teen publicize conversations made in private chats or groups.

And it’s happening everywhere. He pointed a Los Angeles Times article (https://lat.ms/2Y7D5GY) published this week about racist slurs being used in a private chat among Granada Hills Charter High School students. It was some of the top students at a top school, he said.

In the past, these things might be overlooked, Ponnusamy said, but now student activists understand the power of their voices with the amplification of social media and are ready to drain the swamps that these private groups can become.

High schools and higher ed institutions no longer have the option to quietly handle these situations on their own, he said. It’s hard to know what will happen to these students at this inflection point.

He hopes that other teens seeing the fallout of these cases will lead to better behavior overall. But he acknowledges this is a rough point for the students being called out.

Ultimately, Ponnusamy said, consequences are a part of adulthood. That might look like going to a different school that says “we can put this kid in a better place” or looking at community colleges or taking a year off. Being able to skip a year, he said, is a position of privilege all teens don’t have.

Taking a year to do hard work could give them a boost in the admissions process, meaning it won’t have to follow them the rest of their lives and keep them from getting a education. On Google, however, it might be forever.

He can point to past examples, personally and professionally, where someone made a serious error in judgement. Through a series of thoughtful, intentional steps and taking ownership of the behavior with a plan to correct it, he’s seen colleges and universities be accommodating.

His first advice is for these students to stop thinking about it in terms of college admissions. Think about about in terms of being a young person who wants to follow their goals and dreams. It’s important to assess the poor behavior and state what it took to get there and what it will take to remedy the problem.

It starts with the acknowledgement what they said or did was wrong, Ponnusamy said. Papering over the issue won’t work, but putting in the effort is the first step.

“They have to earn it,” he said.