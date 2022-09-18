BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes.

The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe is an LSU tennis player. In the video, the female appears to use language that is highly offensive to persons of color.

This video sparked backlash online, as did a second, follow-up video.

The second social media video appears to feature the same female in a conversation with a nearby male who accuses her of using a racially insensitive word. The female appears to reply by laughing and saying, “And?”

LSU’s statement on the situation is as follows:

We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes, and we are taking immediate and deliberate steps to address it. We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct. LSU Tigers @LSUsports

Since the statement above was issued, BRProud has reached out to LSU for more specific information on how the situation will be handled.