LSU suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity over hazing, breaking COVID rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New hazing allegations at Kappa Sigma claim fraternity members served minors alcohol and disobeyed COVID regulations.

A letter from an LSU Associate Dean details those allegations, including how the frat went on a three-day trip to Houston and held an off-campus party with 300 people.

Students say they’re disappointed, and they’re calling on the university to take action.

“Why would someone do that, I don’t understand the reason behind it,” Yilin Zheng said.

“This is the reason why we are actually still wearing a mask and having to isolate ourselves,” Victoria Lopez said.

Another account says a student went to the hospital because of an alcohol-related incident during recruitment week. Around the same time, another complaint says pledges were sent to run errands and deprived of sleep. LSU sophomore, Victoria Lopez, says this has her rethinking joining greek life.

“I realized that maybe it isn’t for me, and I just don’t want to be in that type of environment,” Lopez said.

LSU Greek life is no stranger to hazing allegations. In September, the same fraternity and Phi Kappa Psi were put under investigation after hazing reports.

In November, one student was arrested on counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal hazing, along with failure to seek assistance. The university is still battling a lawsuit over the hazing-related death of Maxwell Gruver in 2017.

Mitchell Wilson, Executive Director of Kappa Sigma’s national organization, said in a statement Thursday that they aren’t commenting on the matter while the organization reviews the allegations.

The chapter has a hearing scheduled with a Student Advocacy and Accountability officer on April 8 over the allegations.

