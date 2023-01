BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU student is reportedly in critical condition after she was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the victim was standing in the middle of the road on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway when she was hit by a car at 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver had no signs or evidence of impairment, according to EBRSO.

LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as Madison Brooks, 19, and reported that she is brain dead and on life support.