BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government St.

LSU is confirming that the woman killed in this shooting was Allison Rice.

Rice was from Geismar and a student at LSU.

LSU released a statement after learning about her passing:

The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police. Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her. This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice. Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment. I am coordinating a meeting with LSU and Southern University’s Presidents, BRCC Chancellor, Student Government, BRPD and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to discuss safety for all of our college students in Baton Rouge. I urge anyone with information about this senseless crime to please contact Baton Rouge Police Department or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Rice was a senior at LSU and studying marketing.

Earlier this morning, crime tape was seen around the shooting scene which was near the Electric Depot.

Electric Depot is located at 1509 Government St.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing.