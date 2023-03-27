BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student accused of breaking into Tiger Stadium and stealing $1,500 in merchandise was arrested Sunday, authorities say.

According to LSU Police, Bryce Pelayo Tilotta, 19, admitted to stealing numerous cases of beer from the arena.

In an affidavit, police say a group of college-age men was spotted with several cases of beer near the stadium around 3 a.m. Sunday. When they saw an LSU police officer, they ran away.

Campus police were not able to catch them at the time. Investigators found that the group broke into the stadium and took multiple cases of beer. How they entered the stadium, which has a security fence, has yet to be determined.

LSU Police say the arena’s surveillance footage showed the group taking beer from Tiger Stadium and loading it into a black pickup. Some of the men left in the truck.

Police tracked the vehicle to Spruce Hall on campus and identified Tilotta as the truck’s owner.

According to investigators, Tilotta agreed to let them search his room, where they found cases of beer.

The affidavit said, “After being advised of his Miranda right in an interview, Tilotta admitted to taking the beer from the stadium in his truck.”

He was charged with one count of simple burglary.