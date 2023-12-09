BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.

The announcement came during the ESPN Heisman Trophy presentation.

The Heisman Trophy is given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player, according to the Heisman Trophy’s website.

The other finalists for the prestigious award were Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels finished the 2023 regular season with 3,812 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns. On the ground, Daniels had 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, according to LSU Athletics.

Daniels becomes the third LSU Tiger to take home the award. Running back Billy Cannon won the Heisman in 1959 and quarterback Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

Latest news